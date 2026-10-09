Phoenix dancer Armando “Decoy” Muñoz turns street moves into a national stage

PHOENIX — From the streets of downtown Phoenix on First Friday to some of the biggest stages in entertainment, Armando “Decoy” Muñoz is making a name for himself — one precise movement at a time.

Muñoz, a longtime Phoenix-area street dancer, has built a career around popping, locking and animation, styles that demand extraordinary muscle control and timing. His distinctive performances have taken him from local gatherings to national television and major entertainment events.

Phoenix’s First Friday tradition is a fitting backdrop for a dancer whose roots are deeply connected to the city’s arts culture. The monthly event began in 1994 and has grown into one of the largest monthly art walks in the country, connecting artists, performers and creative businesses with audiences throughout the Valley.

For Muñoz, though, the journey started long before the spotlight.

He says he began dancing when he was 4 years old — around the same age his son is now — and spent decades developing his craft and studying the mechanics behind every movement.

“A lot of my style has came from struggle, you know, sadness, happiness, joyfulness,” Muñoz said. “Growing up in the neighborhood and stuff like that with cousins, they all taught me like how to just enjoy life and be fun in backyard boogies and stuff like that.”

His style is also a product of two places that have shaped him: Arizona and Los Angeles.

Muñoz describes himself as an “old school” dancer who came up during the early years of popping and locking. But his approach has evolved into something distinctly his own.

That individuality has not gone unnoticed.

Phoenix New Times has described Muñoz as a celebrated popping and pop-locking dancer, highlighting his trademark combination of sharp pauses, fluid hand and wrist movements, muscle contractions and footwork that can make him appear to float.

His growing reputation eventually led him to the national stage.

In 2022, Muñoz auditioned for Season 17 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance. During the audition, he used dance as a way to express himself and described it as an escape. He earned approval from all three judges and advanced in the competition.

Although his run on the show did not ultimately take him to the final 12, the exposure helped introduce Muñoz and his style to a much larger audience. He has since been associated with appearances including America’s Got Talent and the BET Awards, according to Phoenix New Times.

And the exposure has followed him home.

“Everywhere I go now, like especially out in Phoenix, like if I'm at the store, like just hanging out shopping, like people will just be, ‘Hey, you're Decoy,’” Muñoz said. “I'm like, ‘Yeah.’”

Social media has become another major part of that rise.

Muñoz's highly technical dance videos have helped build an audience beyond Arizona, with his performances being described as “AI-smooth” because of the seemingly impossible transitions and precision of his movements.

That online attention also helped lead to one of his

biggest professional opportunities: a Carl’s Jr. video competition.

Muñoz said he learned through an Instagram post that he had won the competition and an $85,000 prize.

“I instantly knew — I jumped up out of my bed and I was like, ‘Babe, look, I won, I won, I won!’” Muñoz said. “And then we were just jumping around, me and my son and her. It was just a dream come true.”

For a dancer who has spent decades perfecting a craft that often happens outside traditional stages, the moment represented something bigger than a paycheck.

It was recognition.

And Muñoz is using that recognition to represent where he came from.

His story is also part of a broader evolution in how street dance is being seen and valued. Popping and locking emerged from street-dance communities and have become influential elements of hip-hop culture and mainstream entertainment. Muñoz has carried those traditions into television, commercials, social media and major events while maintaining the personal identity behind his movements.

“I came up from nothing, so it means everything to just be able to dance as a Chicano and represent who I am and not be afraid to show it,” Muñoz said.

Today, the fedora, sunglasses and unmistakable movements have become part of his identity.

But behind every robotic freeze, wave and pop is a story that began in neighborhood backyards — and a dancer still finding new stages on which to tell it.

For Muñoz, the goal has never simply been to move. It is to show where those movements came from, who they represent and how far a dancer from Phoenix can take them.

Decoy will be headlining the Lowrider Car show Saturday at the Phoenix Convention Center. For tickets, click here.