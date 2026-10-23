NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald reflects on career with Arizona Cardinals

PHOENIX, AZ. — Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and now NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald Jr. is set to receive another milestone accolade to add to his already illustrious resume.

Fitzgerald will be placed in the team's Ring of Honor this Sunday during halftime when the Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium.

No. 11 took some time on Thursday to talk with media ahead of Sunday's special ceremony. Fitz talked about how much this organization and fan base means to him.

And how Sunday's enshrinement will be a lot more "emotional" than when he was inducted to the NFL Hall of Fame this past August.

You can watch his full sit down press conference in the video player above.