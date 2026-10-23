Scottsdale asks court to suspend vacation rental license after shooting

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale's city attorney is petitioning the court to suspend a property's short-term rental license for 12 months after gunfire broke out there earlier this month.

A new court filing targets a single-story, ranch-style home used as a vacation rental near Roosevelt and 73rd streets,

just days after a Scottsdale neighborhood woke up to the sound of gunfire.

No one was injured in the incident. But residents say the shooting disrupted their normally peaceful neighborhood and their sense of safety.

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On Thursday, notices of the city's court petition could be seen from the sidewalk, taped to the home's front door. Two trash cans near the garage overflowed with garbage.

The October 11th shooting was not the first problem at this address. ABC15 has learned that three weeks earlier, on September 20, police were called to the home after reports of someone damaging vehicles with a hammer.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and other charges. Scottsdale police said the arrests were not related to the vehicle damage, as numerous people left the area when officers arrived.

Neighbors, like Joe Baca, say they are fed up.

"Loud music, it's like -- OK, whatever. But when you start having problems with some houses, you should fine them and pull their license," he said.

He said there are a number of short-term rental properties in the neighborhood but described the one where the shooting occurred as "the worst."

Court records allege an argument in the early morning hours escalated into gunfire — starting in the backyard and spilling into the street. Officers recovered 58 shell casings. Bullets struck a home across the street. One bullet hit the wall above a front window, just yards from where a 6-month-old baby was sleeping.

Investigators also recovered three handguns, ammunition, and loaded magazines inside the home under a search warrant.

A court hearing is scheduled for next week on the city's petition.

Baca says he's hopeful things will return to normal.

"Hopefully they fix it, and things will be like they were, nice and quiet and peaceful neighborhood," he said.

ABC15 reached out to the property owners for comment, who live out of state, but has not yet heard back.

Scottsdale police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.