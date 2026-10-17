Brazilian university confirms death of faculty member during Taliesin West visit

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KNXV) – A faculty member at a Brazilian university died Friday while visiting Taliesin West, a landmark in Scottsdale, the university confirmed.

In an Instagram post on Friday, officials at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná announced the death of Brother Rogério Renato Mateucci.

The university said a Mass honoring Mateucci will be held Oct. 19 and streamed on the school's YouTube channel.

Joe Spector, CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, which is headquartered at Taliesin West, said in a statement:

“The Foundation extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who died Friday, October 16, following an accident at Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Scottsdale Police Department is aware of the incident, and no further details will be shared out of respect for privacy and to allow officials to complete their work. The property is closed to the public until further notice.”

ABC15 reached out to the Scottsdale Police Department for additional information, but the department did not immediately respond.