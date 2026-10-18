Vehicle linked to street racing probe crashes through Scottsdale Airport gate

PHOENIX (KNXV) – A vehicle believed to be connected to a Phoenix street racing investigation fled an attempted traffic stop, crashed through a security gate at Scottsdale Airport and ended up on a runway before its occupants were arrested.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers spotted the vehicle at around 11 p.m. Saturday and attempted to pull the driver over.

However, the driver refused to stop and drove into Scottsdale, police said.

The vehicle arrived at the airport and encountered a locked gate. When police attempted to stop the driver, the vehicle backed into a detective's car and crashed through the gate.

Police said the vehicle made its way onto the runway but struck a wall and an unoccupied small plane before coming to a stop.

A man and a woman then ran from the wreckage toward the tarmac before officers apprehended them.

The suspects, identified by police as 33-year-old Liberty Dawn Still and 24-year-old Michael Gregory Wall, were booked into jail and face multiple felony charges.

Phoenix police said the FBI is investigating the pair's entry into a secured area of Scottsdale Airport.