Scottsdale neighborhood left shaken after weekend shooting at short-term rental damages homes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Residents say they are unnerved after gunshots were fired early Sunday morning during a party at a short-term rental home.

Police said they responded after multiple 911 calls reported gunshots near Roosevelt and 74th streets in south Scottsdale. Police said shots were fired in the home's front yard, backyard and the street. Police found shell casings in the street. Nearby homes were struck by gunfire.

On Monday morning, there were few signs of the weekend chaos. Construction workers were busy remodeling two homes near the single-story, ranch-style home that neighbors pointed out as the short-term rental.

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"That one's the worst," Baca said pointing toward the house. "There's there's always loud music, there's cars."

While neighbors had raised concerns about the short-term rental before, they say this is the first time shots have been fired in the neighborhood.

Raoul Zubia, who has lived in the neighborhood since the 1960s, said incidents like this are unprecedented.

"This is very rare. In the time that we've lived here, this is the first incident like this. Ever," Zubia said.

Zubia is running for one of two seats on the Scottsdale City Council this fall, along with candidates Barry Graham and Michelle Ugenti-Rita. He said cities need more control over short-term rentals.

"We need to be able to find the bad people, the bad players, and either eliminate them or fine them to the point they just don't want to do business in Scottsdale anymore," Zubia said.

Neighbors say they are fed up and want the home's short-term license pulled.

One neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, showed ABC15 where bullets damaged his home, including one that went into the wall above his front window -- just yards from where his 6-month-old child was sleeping.

Scottsdale police said they are working to identify the suspects responsible for the shooting. Police said they have cracked down in the last year on loud parties and illegal activity at short-term rentals.

Baca said he would like to see higher fines and more regulation.

"The city council of Scottsdale needs to do something," Baca said.

ABC15 reached out to representatives listed as contacts for the home on the city's website but have not heard back.

ABC15 also reached out to city council candidates Graham and Ugenti-Rita for comment. Ugenti-Rita didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Graham, who is currently on the Scottsdale City Council, said in a statement:

"I have continuously worked to crack down on short-term rental bad actors. We have further to go and unfortunately their lobbyists are donating to a candidate in this race."