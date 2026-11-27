SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale City Council has directed its attorney to explore regulation for large-scale data centers.

Scottsdale officials wants to make the city is ready if a massive data center ever comes knocking.

"The three concerns are the noise, the water usage and the energy demands," Scottsdale City Councilwoman Solange Whitehead said at a recent council meeting.

Scottsdale's current city ordinances do not specifically define or regulate data centers. Data centers power cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and they have become a flashpoint for communities across Arizona.

Scottsdale already has two smaller data centers — both in place since around 2000 near the Scottsdale Airport. City staff say they operate much like a large office or warehouse and have never been a problem. But the scale of new facilities being built elsewhere is far different.

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"Where those projects, like the ones that we have existing in the community, are between say five and 15 megawatts, now the smallest of the hyper-scale data centers that are coming into these communities would be 200 megawatts," said Kevin Burke, Scottsdale's senior director of economic development.

Out in the community, data centers are on the minds of residents. Scottsdale resident Malcolm Sebal was out for a walk near his home this week. He worried about what would go in the space of an elementary school that's closing at the end of the school year.

"There's some trepidation from neighbors as to what they're going to lease it out for. We don't want an AI data center sitting here," Sebal said.

City officials say Scottsdale is unlikely to attract those massive facilities.

"We simply don't have the site availability that some of the other communities across the region have," Burke said.

Not every council member sees the urgency.

"Can we all just admit that this is not an issue in Scottsdale and close this right now? Because now it's just grandstanding," said Adam Kwasman, Scottsdale city councilman, at a recent council meeting.

But Kwasman ultimately supported a motion to have the city attorney explore regulations.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky said the city needs to be prepared if an application comes in.

"I'm in favor of having our city attorney look at what is appropriate and is relied upon by other communities to put safeguards for our residents."

No timeline has been set for when the City Council will discuss data center restrictions.