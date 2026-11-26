SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two Scottsdale schools are closing in May, and the Scottsdale Unified School District is already fielding calls about what those campuses could become.

Scottsdale School Superintendent Scott Menzel said three organizations have inquired about leasing Laguna Prep while Copper Ridge's future is on hold amid a possible temporary move of some Desert Mountain students while that campus undergoes repairs.

Laguna, which is an elementary school, and Copper Ridge, a K-8 school, will be closing at the end of this school year because of declining enrollment.

Dennis Roehler, Scottsdale schools director of facilities, told the school board recently that the district plans to put together a formal offering for a long-term lease of Laguna.

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"We are going to put that solicitation on the street and see what we get back," he said.

Menzel said sports academies have expressed interest in Copper Ridge, but the district is going to hold off leasing that facility for now because another district school might need that space.

Menzel said Desert Mountain High School needs significant sewer work — the kind of construction that could disrupt a campus. He said the district is looking at temporarily moving some Desert Mountain students to Copper Ridge while that work happens. He did not give a timeline for when that project is expected to start.

"We're just looking at the options at this point," Menzel said.

At least one school board member is opposed to that idea.

"I'm very concerned about the possibility of Desert Mountain moving to Copper Ridge. That's very concerning, specially if we going to ask a senior to leave their campus for their senior year," said Amy Carney, a Scottsdale school board member.

Menzel says no final decisions have been made.

For neighbors near those schools, the pending closures are discouraging. Scottsdale resident Malcolm Sebal lives just around the corner from Laguna.

"Very disappointed. It's a quality school, it gets all these pluses and I'm just going to miss the noise of the kids quite frankly," he said.

Sebal hopes the district will lease the space to private or charter schools so that education can continue there.