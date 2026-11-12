Scottsdale church spends $10M on third property acquired in five years

A north Scottsdale church is continuing to expand after recently buying its third property in the past five years, bringing its total investment to nearly $30 million.

Illuminate⁠ Community Church acquired a 3.65-acre parcel of land at 17600 N. Perimeter Drive on Nov. 2 for $10 million from Finish Line Arizona LLC, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC. The nondenominational Christian church made a $3 million down payment and financed $7 million through Cass Commercial Bank⁠.

The property is a parking lot that's adjacent to the church's two buildings and Finish Line Auto Club⁠'s $90 million luxury car garage project at the former Fender Musical Instruments Corp.⁠⁠ headquarters.

In April, the church bought the adjacent 20,000-square-foot office building at 17785 N. Pacesetter Way for $6.5 million from RM & JM LLC, an entity tied to Mead Engineering.

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