Denmark coffee concept and live music venue signed on for Switchyard project in Queen Creek

The Switchyard, a 10-acre mixed-use development in downtown Queen Creek, is still only preparing for its first tenants to open, but it has signed several new leases, bringing new-to-market concepts to the Southeast Valley.

The $120 million project is located on town-owned land on the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads in Queen Creek and is being developed by Creation, the real estate developer founded by David Sellers and Bob Agahi.

On Nov. 14, Postino⁠, the popular Phoenix-based wine bar restaurant concept, will open its first Queen Creek location at the Switchyard in a 3,800-square-foot space. It will be the first tenant to open in the development.

On Nov. 10, Creation announced it signed several other new tenants to join its roster, including Joe & The Juice⁠, a coffee, juice and sandwich chain formed in Copenhagen in 2002.

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