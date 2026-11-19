SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Unified School District wants to turn a shuttered school into something it has never had before — a school dedicated entirely to the arts.

The Scottsdale School Board voted 5-0 Tuesday night to open an arts magnet school at the now-shuttered Echo Canyon campus, near 62nd Street and Camelback Road, targeting the 2028-29 school year.

"I'm nervous. I'm legitimately nervous, and I feel contradictory to the whole idea of the school closures we just did. But I'm totally excited about this approach," said Donna Lewis, Scottsdale school board president.

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In the audience were parents and arts advocates who have spent months planning.

Lara Palles, a Scottsdale parent, is one of them and part of a community group helping launch the school.

"I'm excited it's going to happen. I believe it's going to happen," Palles said.

Public relations professional Jason Rose is another advocate, pledging $50,000 toward marketing the school. He lives near the school.

"I know families exist here in Scottsdale or around Scottsdale that are driving way far out of their way for other alternatives that offer this kind of arts integration," Palles said.

The school would serve students in grades four through eight and would be open to families inside and outside the district.

Transforming the campus won't be cheap. Initial estimates top $5.8 million. That includes more than $3 million to renovate the campus and add a theater, dance studio and podcast and video studios.

"I'm supportive. I assuming capital costs would fall under bond. Is that correct?" said Mike Sharkey, Scottsdale school board member.

Some of that renovation money could come from a bond just approved by Scottsdale voters.

The district is aiming for 300 students in the first year, eventually growing to 600. They'll need at least 450 to make the school financially sustainable.

The arts magnet school is designed to keep students who might otherwise leave the district for private and charter schools as well as bring in students from other school districts. Scottsdale is one of several Arizona school districts that have been struggling with declining enrollment. Because state funding follows students, fewer students means less per-student state funding.

The school board last year voted to close Echo Canyon and Pima as neighborhood schools. Those closures took effect this past May. Just last month, the school board voted to close two more schools - Laguna and Copper Ridge - at the end of this school year after several weeks of emotional public comment.