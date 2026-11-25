SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Construction has begun on a flashing crosswalk near 66th Street and Shea Boulevard, but not all Scottsdale residents are on board with the project.

Neighbors say this multi-lane stretch is dangerous for pedestrians, especially on Saturdays, the Sabbath, when people walk to services at a synagogue south of Shea.

"This has become a more frequent catastrophe waiting to happen," said Scottsdale resident Ariella Friedman.

Friedman is among those who pushed the city for the crosswalk. She says her father and 4-year-old daughter were nearly struck by cars one day on the way to the synagogue.

"Children cross independently, get stuck in the middle of Shea, and traffic has to come to a complete halt to allow pedestrians through in the middle of the street," Friedman said.

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The flashing crosswalk will be similar to one near Kierland Commons along Scottsdale Road. Known as a High Intensity Activated CrossWalk, or HAWK, the signals operate in a yellow-red sequence to let drivers know pedestrians need to cross.

But not everyone supports a flashing crosswalk along Shea.

"We're talking about this crosswalk at 66th only benefitting those people who live between 65th and 68th north of Shea. That's not the majority of the congregation," Scottsdale resident Dan Ishac said.

Some critics, like Scottsdale resident Jason Alexander, say it appears to be a pet project of Scottsdale City Councilman Adam Kwasman, who is a synagogue member.

Alexander pointed to a 2024 city traffic study that found the number of pedestrian crossings was slightly lower than the threshold the city usually uses for flashing crosswalks.

"If the project is needed let's do it by all means, but let's study it again," Alexander said.

City transportation officials have said that 2024 finding doesn't preclude them from putting in a flashing crosswalk for safety reasons.

Kwasman has denied any influence, saying efforts to get this crosswalk were underway long before he was elected to the council.

Be prepared for lane closures along Shea Boulevard while construction is ongoing. City officials say construction is expected to wrap up in mid-December.