Gunfire in Scottsdale neighborhood prompts police investigation

SCOTTSALE, AZ (KNXV) — Several homes in a Scottsdale neighborhood were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, according to Scottsdale Police Department officials.

Police said officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 7300 E. Papago Drive after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived to find several shell casings in the street, and police determined shots were fired in the home’s front yard, backyard, and in the street near the house.

Other nearby homes were also hit by gunfire, police added.

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According to police, officers questioned several people at the home and other residents in the neighborhood.

No arrests were announced and no injuries were reported in the incident, which is under investigation.

Police stated Sunday morning, “At this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community. We ask the public to please avoid the area while officers and detectives continue their investigation.”