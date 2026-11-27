PHOENIX — Linda McNeely started with just one turkey when she was in high school.

Today, she spearheads a massive turkey drive that donates about 1,700 birds to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix.

“I just can't even bear the thought of people not having a Thanksgiving turkey for Thanksgiving, or not having a meal for Thanksgiving,” she said.

McNeely and her family volunteered at St. Mary’s on Wednesday, packing cars and directing traffic.

“I've taught them all about caring for people and loving people and doing God's work, and they all pitch in with everything we do,” she said.

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The food bank counts on her turkeys.

“When the McNeely family decides they've had enough of this, we'll have to find a new way to get 1,500 turkeys, or the amount of money that they bring in,” St. Mary’s spokesman Jerry Brown said.

He said St. Mary’s looks forward to McNeely’s call every year.

“She's just a force of nature,” he said.

St. Mary’s distributed Thanksgiving meals to 18,882 families across the state this year, including 10,432 in Phoenix and Surprise.

Brown said the meals are a community effort.

“It takes the people to make this happen,” he said. “We can't buy 20,000 turkeys. We can't buy 20,000 pies. People step up and do this, and they make it their labor of love, and they make it their family project.”

He estimated the McNeelys have donated about 15,000 turkeys over the last decade.

“I think she embodies what we all have inside of us,” he said.

McNeely organizes her turkey drive in just a few weeks. She and her family’s businesses go all in – including her son’s Instagram account.

“We just reach out. We talk to people,” she said. “We ask people to spread the word. We put it on our social media.”

They’ve been doing their turkey drive for so many years, people now come to them to contribute, she said.

“It means everything,” said her husband, Jeff McNeely. “We all love doing it. It’s just so gratifying to help people out.”