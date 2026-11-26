PHOENIX — The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Phoenix Convention Center, where volunteers expect to serve close to 5,000 meals to neighbors across the Valley.

Of the nearly 5,000 meals, about 2,000 will be served inside the convention center starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, while another 3,000 will be delivered to homebound neighbors. Hundreds more meals will be served at select Salvation Army units across the Valley.

The event could not be possible without hundreds of volunteers.

You can hear more from some of those generous volunteers in the video player above.