Severe storm leaves North Phoenix residents dealing with hail damage to cars, homes

PHOENIX — Some damage is still lying around North Phoenix after a severe storm hit the area. A saguaro cactus fell onto a neighbor's roof, and others are still trying to figure out what to do with their cars after hail hit them hard.

Hudson Dees was trying to get to marching band practice Wednesday when the storm caught him off guard.

"I'm sitting there, stopped in traffic and my windshield starts getting hit with golf ball, baseball and softball sized hail and just shatters," Dees said.

He had bought his car just a year ago.

"It had no blemishes, scratches or anything on it and now it looks like someone's gone over it with a hammer. I'm pretty bummed," Dees said.

Dees was on the freeway when the hail came down. When asked if he counted the dents on his car, he said he stopped trying.

"No, I gave up after like 70. There's at least 100 or 200. It's the entire car," Dees said.

Kevin McSweeney was also trying to get off the freeway when the storm hit.

"I just heard bop, bop, bop. At first I thought it was guns, then boom these ice cube sized hail started coming," McSweeney said.

He was just trying to get home and is now left with significant damage to his vehicle.

"I looked in my rearview mirror and saw a hole in this and then finally what seemed forever, the light turned green, and as I turned, I saw my whole back window was missing," McSweeney said.

Others across the Valley dealt with the same issues. McSweeney said the experience gave him a new perspective on Arizona weather.

"It's bad and I don't know. I used to tease all my relatives in Arkansas about their bad weather but this is pretty bad. I thought Arizona was supposed to be calm and it's not," McSweeney said.

Despite the damage, everyone made it safely to their destinations.

"I'm still kind of in shock," McSweeney said.

Both residents are now waiting to see what their insurance will cover.

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