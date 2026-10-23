Arizona storm damage costs pale in comparison to Gulf and Midwest states, but one 2010 storm stands out

PHOENIX — Severe storms can happen almost anywhere in the United States, but when it comes to damage costs, Arizona and other western states are in a different category than Gulf Coast and Midwest states.
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Connect with us: share@abc15.com
According to data from Climate Central, which tracks weather disasters and their damage estimates, Arizona has seen only two weather events since 1980 that caused more than $1 billion in inflation-adjusted damage. By comparison, Texas, Illinois, and Missouri have each recorded more than 100 such billion-dollar severe storms over the same period.
That gap shows up clearly in total storm damage costs. Over the past 40 years, Arizona's storm damage ranges from $5 billion to $10 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars. Texas, by contrast, has incurred between $100 billion and $200 billion in storm damage costs. Most other states fall somewhere between $5 billion and $50 billion.
Climate Central began tracking these disasters after the National Weather Service discontinued its tracking following the 2024 election.
One storm dominates Arizona's damage history. In October 2010, a massive thunderstorm tore through the middle of the state, causing $5 billion in inflation-adjusted damage. That single event accounts for more than half of all major weather-related disaster costs in Arizona's recorded history. Flooding accounts for 19% of the state's major disaster costs, drought for 16%, and wildfires for 13%.
When looking only at storms — not all weather disasters — the 2010 event is even more dominant. Of the roughly $3 billion in real-dollar storm damage recorded in Arizona, that single storm accounts for 91% of it.
Other notable storm events in Arizona include:
- The 2021 Bloody Tanks flash flood: $40 million in damage
- A 2021 flash flood in Gila Bend: $25 million in damage
- Intense thunderstorms in Tucson in 2024: $25 million in damage
- The Globe/Miami flash floods from last year: $25 million in damage
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: