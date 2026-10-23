Arizona storm damage costs pale in comparison to Gulf and Midwest states, but one 2010 storm stands out

PHOENIX — Severe storms can happen almost anywhere in the United States, but when it comes to damage costs, Arizona and other western states are in a different category than Gulf Coast and Midwest states.

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According to data from Climate Central, which tracks weather disasters and their damage estimates, Arizona has seen only two weather events since 1980 that caused more than $1 billion in inflation-adjusted damage. By comparison, Texas, Illinois, and Missouri have each recorded more than 100 such billion-dollar severe storms over the same period.

That gap shows up clearly in total storm damage costs. Over the past 40 years, Arizona's storm damage ranges from $5 billion to $10 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars. Texas, by contrast, has incurred between $100 billion and $200 billion in storm damage costs. Most other states fall somewhere between $5 billion and $50 billion.

Climate Central began tracking these disasters after the National Weather Service discontinued its tracking following the 2024 election.

One storm dominates Arizona's damage history. In October 2010, a massive thunderstorm tore through the middle of the state, causing $5 billion in inflation-adjusted damage. That single event accounts for more than half of all major weather-related disaster costs in Arizona's recorded history. Flooding accounts for 19% of the state's major disaster costs, drought for 16%, and wildfires for 13%.

When looking only at storms — not all weather disasters — the 2010 event is even more dominant. Of the roughly $3 billion in real-dollar storm damage recorded in Arizona, that single storm accounts for 91% of it.

Other notable storm events in Arizona include:



The 2021 Bloody Tanks flash flood: $40 million in damage

A 2021 flash flood in Gila Bend: $25 million in damage

Intense thunderstorms in Tucson in 2024: $25 million in damage

The Globe/Miami flash floods from last year: $25 million in damage

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.