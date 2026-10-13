Arizona nonprofit honors veterans who continue serving their communities

MESA, AZ — Nancy Fassbender says military service often inspires veterans to keep helping others long after they leave the armed forces. The Arizona Veterans Honor Tour aims to recognize those who continue serving veterans and their communities.

“It’s in your heart,” said Fassbender, who served three years in the Army National Guard as a Huey helicopter mechanic. An injury ended her military career, she said, but not her commitment to service. “I get enjoyment out of helping people.”

The inaugural five-day trip to Branson, Missouri, is scheduled for Nov. 15-19. Fassbender chose Branson because of its reputation for supporting veterans and the patriotic community.

“Everywhere you go, the restaurants, the theaters, anything, they thank a veteran,” Fassbender said.

The trip will include a visit to the College of the Ozarks, where students will meet veterans, many of whom served during the Vietnam era. Fassbender said she hopes the experience will connect generations and give students a chance to thank the veterans personally.

The group includes 28 people. Veterans’ expenses are covered, while guests age 21 and older pay their own way. A $10,000 contribution from the Disabled American Veterans will help with airfare, and other community groups and sponsors have also contributed.

Fassbender plans to organize a trip each year, generally around the Christmas season. People can contact her to nominate a veteran who volunteers within the veteran community and request an application. Applicants need at least two reference letters, and the board plans to review nominations in March.

Fassbender said public support, including donations and sponsorships, will help keep the trips going. She also encouraged people to nominate veterans who might hesitate to put themselves forward.

“A lot of people are, ‘Oh, I’m not worthy of it,’” she said. “They are.”

Dick Nations, one of the veterans selected for the trip, said the recognition means a great deal to him. He served 26 years in the Army, including active duty and reserve service, and helped found the East Valley Red Friday Patriots.

The group began with five people and has grown to 465 active members, Nations said. Members meet every Friday to support deployed service members. Their red shirts stand for “Remember Everyone Deployed.”

“We definitely want to demonstrate our support for deployed service members,” Nations said, “but we also want to be able to demonstrate our support for success of their missions and their safe return to their loved ones.”

The group also holds presentations on military topics and gives veterans and community members a place to connect, Nations said. Its meetings are recorded and posted to YouTube, and the organization has no membership dues, elected officials, or affiliation with another organization.

Fassbender said she believes volunteer service within the veteran community can give veterans structure and purpose, and she wants to recognize that and shine a lot on it.

You can find out more about the Arizona Veterans Honor Tour by visiting their website.

Take a look at the East Valley R.E.D. Friday Patriots YouTube channel.