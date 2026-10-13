Support Sun City West's Witches Ride For Charity

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — It's your chance to celebrate the spooky season and take action for a great cause at the same time!

Mark it on your calendars - the Witches Ride for Charity is back on Friday, October 30, benefiting the Sun City West Foundation as well as Helping Hands and Benevilla, which provide key services for senior citizens.

If you want to take part, you can decorate a golf cart, a bike, or a scooter - and take part in this festive ride!

You can also go in person to support and be a spectator, with the parade beginning at 3:30 p.m. The event features food trucks, raffles, and so much more.

You are also encouraged to donate to help people in need.

To sign up, to donate, or find other ways you can take action, click here.