Seven Valley students receive STEAM scholarships at East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala

MESA, AZ — Seven Valley high school students are getting a head start on their future education, thanks to their dedication, hard work, and drive - and community partners that are encouraging the next generation to shoot for the stars!

The seven students each received a $2,000 scholarship Friday at the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's 14th annual "Adelante y Exito" gala, which highlights business owners doing amazing work in our community - as well as the young leaders of tomorrow. The event was hosted by ABC15's Nick Ciletti.

"It feels really nice!" says Argelia Ruiz-Romero, a student who earned one of the scholarships. "Even if you fail, you know someone is there who is going to support you, and that's very comforting."

"Knowing that the community cares so much about all of us here who received the scholarship - it's a wonderful opportunity for us to be given this chance," says Zachary Pinson, another scholarship recipient.

It's also encouraging students to realize they can also help their community.

"After this event, there is definitely a new outlook with helping others in our community," says Austin Kim, another student who earned one of the scholarships.

The group also said it feels really good to know that our community supports them with their dreams, no matter what they may be.

"It just means a lot to know that I have the entire community behind me to support what I do and what I want to do," explains Lohitaksh Parvchuvri, a fellow scholarship recipient.

Congratulations to the following students - and thank you to their scholarship sponsor!

Austin Kim - Dignity Health

Shridula Navin - SRP

Satish Nitika - SRP

Lohitaksh Parvchuvri - Meta

Zackary Pinson - ASU

Argelia Ruiz-Romero - Helios

Kristen Shuler - Crescent Crown

The students are all part of Firewheel STEM Institute in Chandler and compete on their robotics team. To learn more about the institute, click here

The students were also given a certificate of Congressional Recognition from the office of Congressional District Four Representative Greg Stanton, who was in attendance.

To learn more about the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the resources they have to help business owners in our community, click here