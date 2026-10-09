St. Vincent de Paul offers year-round cool spaces for Valley residents without shelter amid fall heat

PHOENIX, AZ — For people living without shelter in the Valley, the lingering fall heat makes daily survival even harder.

St. Vincent de Paul says the need for cool spaces and basic services continues year-round.

The organization provides air-conditioned spaces for those in need, including its family dining room.

"The heat can be unpredictable. Sometimes it could be cool, and then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, it could be like 100 plus degrees. So we know that if we could have something available for people like 24/7 and the entire year, we can save more lives." Andrea Ariza of St. Vincent de Paul said.

Volunteers say they see the impact of extended heat firsthand and plan to continue providing help throughout the year.