ABC15 follows up with Gila County business owner, nearly six months after flooding

MIAMI, AZ — As we approach six months after the first round of serious flooding hit parts of Gila County, ABC15’s Nick Ciletti is checking back with a Miami business owner whose cafe, music and art venue are still closed as repairs are being made.

Joanna Twenty-Three is a local artist who owns three buildings on historic Sullivan St. in downtown Miami.

The Lyric Soda Fountain and an art space still need to be reopened after severe wind and water damage.

“The metal roof just curled off like a sardine can,” explains Joanna, talking about the winds that blew through the area before the first round of rain at the end of September.

Just days later, downtown Miami would be inundated with floodwaters.

“It happened really fast,” explains Joanna. “It started raining and a few minutes later, it was flooding.”

A second round of flooding hit two weeks later in October. Three people were killed across Gila County. Miami officials say at least eight businesses were damaged.

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Inside the art space, Joanna showed us the damage up close.

“The back door was pushed open and water just came through here like a raging river really fast.”

Towards the back of the building, Joanna says the flooding was even more severe, showing us where water overflowed a wash and spilled into her buildings.

Next door, inside the soda shop, Joanna reflects on what it’s been like for this town not to have a popular meeting spot operational.

“It’s kind of sad considering that it used to be a gathering place,” says Joanna. “It’s sort of a new normal. It’s not what I want, but I’m trying to keep the dream alive.”

It’s a dream that wasn’t just hers; Joanna says opening the businesses was partly the vision of her late husband, who passed away in 2023, explaining that honoring his memory is motivation to keep going.

“It was a motivating factor to hold onto everything we built together... I think he would be determined to rebuild.”

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Joanna says that as she rebuilds, there have been countless unexpected lessons along the way.

“It’s an odd kind of loss, continuing lessons in learning to let go and trying to envision what it will be next. It’s a lesson in creativity.”

Nick checked back in with Joanna on Monday, who says Lyric is still not open, but they are making progress and hoping to have the roof work completed soon.

Count on ABC15 to continue following up and keep you posted.