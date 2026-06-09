An Arizona ID could save you hundreds of dollars on staycations

For Arizona residents, a valid state ID could unlock hundreds of dollars in savings at some of the Valley’s most popular resorts.

With airfare up nearly 20% nationwide, more Arizona resorts are competing for local business, and that means much lower rates on rooms that come with a lot of perks.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has the Early Bird Summer deal, and this one comes with room discounts up to 30% off.

Make sure to sign up for the free ALL Accord loyalty program to get even more perks.

The Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix is offering the Tranquil Days and Summer Stays package for less than $200 a night. Those who book can also get a $50 daily resort credit.

Book through September 9 for stays from May 25 - September 10.

Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley is letting Arizona residents enjoy the ultimate summer staycation for $159 nightly on weekdays. On weekends, you can book for $199 a night.

This one comes with a waived resort fee as long as you stay between June 1 and September 30.

BONUS: All Arizona first responders, frontline hospital workers, active and retired military, and teachers can enjoy up to 30% off room rates.

At Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia, check out the Escape to Scottsdale offer.

Guests can receive a fourth night free, a $150 resort credit, and several perks at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

An Arizona ID is not required for this offer.

If an overnight stay isn't in the budget, poolside day passes are still available at some of the world’s most luxurious resorts.

Check out ResortPass and find dozens of options at several price points that vary depending on demand.

The McCormick Scottsdale daycation passes start at $30 a person.

According to ResortPass.com, these come with complimentary watercraft rentals like kayaks, canoes, and pedal boats to use on Camelback Lake.

You'll also find daycation passes for the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn start at $40 a person.

At the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia, passes start at $45 for adults and $30 for children, and at The Phoenician, poolside passes start at $60 per person.

Keep in mind weekday passes are often as much as 50 percent less compared to weekend rates.

Prices, credits, and availability can change.

See more resort deals and promotions here, and check out the list for additional events below: