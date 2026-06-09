An Arizona ID could save you hundreds of dollars on staycations

For Arizona residents, a valid state ID could unlock hundreds of dollars in savings at some of the Valley’s most popular resorts.
With airfare up nearly 20% nationwide, more Arizona resorts are competing for local business, and that means much lower rates on rooms that come with a lot of perks.
The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has the Early Bird Summer deal, and this one comes with room discounts up to 30% off.
Make sure to sign up for the free ALL Accord loyalty program to get even more perks.
The Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix is offering the Tranquil Days and Summer Stays package for less than $200 a night. Those who book can also get a $50 daily resort credit.
Book through September 9 for stays from May 25 - September 10.
Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley is letting Arizona residents enjoy the ultimate summer staycation for $159 nightly on weekdays. On weekends, you can book for $199 a night.
This one comes with a waived resort fee as long as you stay between June 1 and September 30.
BONUS: All Arizona first responders, frontline hospital workers, active and retired military, and teachers can enjoy up to 30% off room rates.
At Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia, check out the Escape to Scottsdale offer.
Guests can receive a fourth night free, a $150 resort credit, and several perks at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
An Arizona ID is not required for this offer.
If an overnight stay isn't in the budget, poolside day passes are still available at some of the world’s most luxurious resorts.
Check out ResortPass and find dozens of options at several price points that vary depending on demand.
The McCormick Scottsdale daycation passes start at $30 a person.
According to ResortPass.com, these come with complimentary watercraft rentals like kayaks, canoes, and pedal boats to use on Camelback Lake.
You'll also find daycation passes for the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn start at $40 a person.
At the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia, passes start at $45 for adults and $30 for children, and at The Phoenician, poolside passes start at $60 per person.
Keep in mind weekday passes are often as much as 50 percent less compared to weekend rates.
Prices, credits, and availability can change.
See more resort deals and promotions here, and check out the list for additional events below:
- The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has rates as low as $238 a night.
- Wigwam Golf Club's "Summer Six Pass" gives course access and perks off the fairways all summer long, including: six rounds of golf, unlimited driving range access, 15% off merchandise, a two-for-one beverage cart drink, complimentary breakfast item at GRIND29, half-priced entrée at Wigwam Bar, complimentary appetizer at Red Allen’s, and a $139 room rate at The Wigwam Resort (Sunday through Thursday), plus one $40 round at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club. The Summer Six Pass is $219 and valid through September 13, 2026. You can also add on a Kids Summer Six Pass for family fun all summer long.
- Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas is offering a Summer Splash offer with exclusive discounted rates (dropping average rates from $339 down to $169) plus a special poolside amenity. Use code “Splash” when booking!
- Hilton Phoenix Resort at The Peak:
- STAY, SPLASH & SAVOR Package: Turn your getaway into a full summer escape with everything included. Enjoy spacious all-suite accommodations, unlimited access to River Ranch Water Park, and a $100 resort credit to use at The Living Room, Slim’s, or toward a spa treatment. Available on stays of two nights or more. Staycation Package Dates Available: May 17 - Sept 10
- "AZ LOCALS" Staycation Package: Available for Arizona residents as well as for residents of CA, NV, NM, and TX. Up to 20%* off Best Available Rates (based on availability; terms may apply). For upcoming stays, book at least two days in advance. You can book here.
- Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is offering Sonoran Summer and Arizona Residents Rates this summer:
- Sonoran Summer
-Valid for stays June 12 – September 13
-Enjoy 15% off stays of three nights or more
-Waived resort fee
-Complimentary self-parking
-Designed to encourage extended stays filled with outdoor exploration, creative experiences and spa indulgence
- Arizona Residents Rate
-Valid for stays June 12 – September 13
-Rates starting at $199 per night
-Exclusive offer for Arizona residents
-Waived resort fee
-Complimentary self-parking
-Ideal for a close-to-home summer staycation with access to dining, spa and pool experiences
- Sonoran Summer
- Best Western: From now through September 7, new and existing Best Western Rewards members can earn 1,000 bonus points per night, with no limit, on stays now through September 7. On top of that, every eligible night also earns a chance to win 250,000 bonus points (up to 20 entries.)
- FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel's Art Around Town Room Package starts at $249 per night, and includes:
- An overnight stay at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel
- Complimentary mini Charmera Kodak camera
- Complimentary tickets to the Phoenix Art Museum
- An interactive art map of downtown Phoenix public art and installations
- Waived destination fee
- FOUND:RE Phoenix's Suns Out, Funs Out Package: Bookable for stays through September 7, 2026, this package includes accommodations along with necessary poolside essentials to enhance a day in the sun, including a FOUND:RE Phoenix pool bag, reusable water bottle, sunglasses and a compact portable Bluetooth speaker. Click here to book.