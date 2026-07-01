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Agreement reached to pause Surprise immigration facility development until completion of environmental review

AG Mayes filed a lawsuit in April alleging the federal government moved forward on the facility without completing the review required under the National Environmental Policy Act
The City of Surprise held its annual State of the City address Tuesday night at its spring training baseball stadium, highlighting growth, water security and future development. But outside the gates, a group of protesters made sure one topic remained front and center: a proposed ICE detention facility. Mayor Kevin Sartor said the city is juggling several major issues, including rapid population growth and the lack of public transportation. Still, he acknowledged the community’s concerns about federal immigration operations.
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SURPRISE, AZ — Arizona has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE to pause development of an immigration detention center in the West Valley, Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday.

The agreement was filed jointly on Tuesday, stipulating that the Surprise ICE facility, located near Waddell and Dysart roads, would be paused until a required environmental review was completed.

Mayes filed a lawsuit in April alleging the federal government moved forward on the facility without completing the review required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

See our previous coverage in the video player above.

“Under the agreement, pending court approval, Defendants agree not to detain anyone at the facility or take steps to physically convert it — including construction, demolition, or retrofitting — until a final environmental assessment is completed,” the AG’s office said. “The stipulation pauses the litigation while the federal government conducts the environmental review, but if necessary, the State reserves the right to challenge the adequacy of the review.”

RELATED: Activists file petition to disincorporate City of Surprise over planned ICE facility

ABC15 previously learned the facility, currently an industrial warehouse, would be transformed into a processing facility to house undocumented immigrants for three to seven days.

It was initially expected to open by the end of the fiscal year, which is around September.

The facility was purchased in January for $70 million.

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