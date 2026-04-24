Arizona AG announces lawsuit against ICE, DHS over Surprise detention facility

SURPRISE, AZ — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials over a proposed detention facility in Surprise.

Attorney General Mayes spoke outside of the facility, located near Waddell and Dysart roads, on Friday morning.

Watch the full press conference with AG Mayes and other state leaders in the video player below:

The lawsuit alleges that DHS and ICE did not conduct or publicize required environmental reviews. It also alleges that the facility violates the Immigration and Nationality Act in that the facility is in a “potential chemical hazard zone” and is not in an “appropriate” location.

"The Trump administration is not exempt from following the law – placing such a facility in this area is reckless and dangerous," said AG Mayes in a press release. "My office will not stand by while the federal government puts this community at risk.”

See the complaint here.

In March, Surprise Mayor Kevin Sartor spoke out about a meeting between city officials, DHS, and ICE.

ABC15 learned the facility, currently an industrial warehouse, would be transformed into a processing facility that will house undocumented immigrants for three to seven days.

Those immigrants will not be released within the Surprise community but will instead be taken to facilities in either El Paso or Salt Lake City or back to their home countries.

Operations will begin with 250 people per week, with a cap of occupied beds at 542, according to Sartor.

KNXV The Department of Homeland Security purchased a large warehouse in Surprise, Arizona for more than $70 million.

The facility will house single adults and will have a secure perimeter, 24/7 surveillance, and controlled access.

It is expected to open by the end of the fiscal year, which is around September.

The facility, purchased in January for $70 million, is half a mile away from Dysart High School.

Student Cali Overs started an online petition urging lawmakers to create a three-mile buffer zone between detention facilities and schools.

See our previous coverage of this story in the video player above.

Following Mayes' news conference on Friday, an ICE spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Let’s be honest about what is happening. This isn’t about the environment. It’s about trying to stop President Trump from making America safe. The flood of illegal aliens at the border under Biden was devastating for ranches and riverbeds, but the left did not lift a finger. They’re feigning concern now because they want to obstruct the President from removing dangerous criminals.

Prior to purchasing this site, ICE carefully evaluated the use of existing facilities to help minimize environmental impacts, including potential impacts to protected species, sensitive natural resources, and valued cultural resources.”