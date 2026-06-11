ASU women's basketball tips off second season under head coach Molly Miller

TEMPE, AZ — The ASU women's basketball team is kicking off its second season under head coach Molly Miller after beating expectations in her first year.

Miller led the Sun Devils to a 24-win season and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in her first season in Tempe. The season started with a bang, as the Devils got off to a 15-0 start… setting a new school record for best start to a season, and tied the school record for consecutive wins.

She led the Devils back to the NCAA postseason tournament to become one of just two head coaches to lead their team to the tournament in their first season at their school.

Her 24 wins were the most for the Sun Devils women’s team since the 2015-2016 season, and with her win at Arizona on Valentine’s Day, Miller set the program record for most wins (21) for a first-year head coach.

Miller tips off her second season in Tempe with the nation’s 4th-ranked transfer portal class and a top 25 ranked freshman class.

Take a look inside practice in the video player above.