MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Pooh, a rescued dog looking for a loving family to call her own

PHOENIX — Pooh, an 18-month-old dog rescued during an animal neglect investigation, is looking for her forever home through the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit.

MCSO deputies responded to an animal neglect investigation and found four dogs running loose with no owner in sight. All four were taken into MCSO custody and brought to the MASH Unit. Pooh came in alongside two sisters and one brother, and all four are available for adoption.

"When the deputies arrived, they saw all these dogs running around, kind of like a who let the dogs out case," Deputy Polaco said.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't find anyone, so we took these 4 in who came in with 2 sisters and 1 brother. They are all adoptable. They're super sweet, super friendly," Polaco said.

Despite how she was found, Pooh is in excellent health and ready for a second chance at a better life.

"She's a super healthy dog. She's currently on no medications, eats regular dog food. She's just in total good shape," Polaco said.

Pooh is described as sweet and loving, though she takes a little time to warm up to new faces.

"She is a little shy and timid at first, but it doesn't take her long to open up to you. She's super sweet when she does," Polaco said.

MCSO MASH Unit

To meet Pooh or any other MASH Unit animal, call 602-876-1212. The MASH Unit is also hosting an open house on August 8 at their facility on Madison Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, where visitors can meet and adopt animals without paying any fees.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. You can search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals by clicking here.

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