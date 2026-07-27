Two dead, five injured in shooting at Seattle Center during food festival: Officials

SEATTLE, WA — Two people are dead and five others are injured after shots rang out at the Bite of Seattle food festival at the Seattle Center on Sunday, according to officials.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said a suspect has been taken into custody. Further details on the suspect have not been released. The Seattle Police Department said they are investigating.

The Seattle Fire Department said first responders were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m.

They attempted lifesaving efforts for two patients, but they were unsuccessful, according to fire officials. Both patients were declared deceased at the scene, SFD said.

The University of Washington Medicine's Harborview Medical Center said one adult female patient is in surgery and is in critical condition.

The other patients -- a male child, a 23-year-old male and a 39-year-old female -- are in stable condition, according to the hospital.

A 40-year-old female with minor injuries from the scene declined transport to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The shooting occurred during Bite of Seattle, an annual festival with food vendors and live music held at the Seattle Center.

"What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence," Mayor Wilson said in a statement. "Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire."

"No one should have to weigh the risk of being shot before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing their city," the mayor said.

Multiple agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Seattle field office responded to the incident, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

The FBI is aware of the shooting, an agency spokesperson said.