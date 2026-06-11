WATCH: Critics say Scottsdale budget falls short on water planning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale’s newly approved $2 billion budget is drawing criticism from some residents and at least one council member, who say the city is not doing enough to secure alternative water sources as cuts to Arizona's Colorado River supply loom.

Scottsdale gets 70% of its water from the Colorado River. The city has been considering alternatives, including advanced water purification — a process where recycled wastewater would be put directly into the drinking supply, also known as "toilet to tap." Scottsdale already uses recycled water on local golf courses and to slowly recharge groundwater supplies.

Several residents spoke at Tuesday's city council meeting, saying the city is not moving fast enough or in the right direction on water.

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City Manager Greg Caton said the city remains committed to long-term water planning and that leaders are actively analyzing water alternatives.

He anticipates an in-depth discussion on water in about six months.

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