3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Scottsdale on Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say it happened near 124th Street and Via Linda around 2:44 p.m.

When crews arrived, CPR had begun on the toddler. Crews then transported the boy to a hospital.

It is unclear how long the child was in the water.

The Scottsdale Fire Department urges everyone to practice vigilant water safety:

Designate a responsible adult as a "Water Watcher" whose only job is to actively supervise children around the water.



Never leave children unattended in or near a pool, even for a moment.

Install and maintain barriers, self-closing and self-latching gates, and other layers of pool protection.

Learn CPR. Immediate bystander CPR can significantly improve outcomes during a drowning emergency.

Ensure children wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets when appropriate, but remember that life jackets are not a substitute for close adult supervision.

Keep phones and other distractions away while supervising children around the water.

Drowning can happen silently and in seconds. Constant, attentive supervision is the best way to prevent a tragedy.

The investigation remains ongoing.