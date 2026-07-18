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3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool

It is unclear how long the child was in the pool for
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SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Scottsdale on Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say it happened near 124th Street and Via Linda around 2:44 p.m.

When crews arrived, CPR had begun on the toddler. Crews then transported the boy to a hospital.

It is unclear how long the child was in the water.

The Scottsdale Fire Department urges everyone to practice vigilant water safety:

Designate a responsible adult as a "Water Watcher" whose only job is to actively supervise children around the water.

  • Never leave children unattended in or near a pool, even for a moment.
  • Install and maintain barriers, self-closing and self-latching gates, and other layers of pool protection.
  • Learn CPR. Immediate bystander CPR can significantly improve outcomes during a drowning emergency.
  • Ensure children wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets when appropriate, but remember that life jackets are not a substitute for close adult supervision.
  • Keep phones and other distractions away while supervising children around the water.
  • Drowning can happen silently and in seconds. Constant, attentive supervision is the best way to prevent a tragedy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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