Man dead, 2 women seriously hurt at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead and two women were seriously hurt at an apartment complex early Saturday near 16th Street and Camelback Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 12 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found two adult women with stab wounds. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officers also found an adult man with stab wounds and a gunshot wound. Phoenix Fire pronounced him dead at the scene.

Phoenix police said a suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.