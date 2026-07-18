Phoenix police arrest suspect after deadly shooting near 16th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument at a business near 16th Street and Thomas Road early Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police said officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting near 16th Street and Thomas Road. Initial information indicated two men had been arguing before one of them opened fire.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Julio Angel Osife Diaz with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Phoenix police said the other man involved in the argument approached officers at the scene and admitted he was involved. He was taken into custody without incident.

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According to homicide detectives, the suspect approached Diaz at the business and confronted him. Police said the argument escalated before the suspect shot Diaz.

Investigators recovered the gun used in the shooting at the scene.

Phoenix police said the suspect and Diaz did not know each other before the encounter. The 21-year-old suspect was booked on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.