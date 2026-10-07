Taiwan-based Gudeng Aerospace opens first U.S. manufacturing facility in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona's semiconductor boom is creating new demand, and not just for massive chip factories, but for the specialized companies that keep them running.

On Tuesday, Taiwan-based Gudeng Precision Industrial celebrated the grand opening of Gudeng Aerospace, a new facility in Glendale that will manufacture critical semiconductor and aerospace components. It is part of a growing push to move more of that supply chain out of overseas shipping and into the West Valley.

Why Glendale

The Glendale plant is the company's first in the United States. Gudeng Precision Industrial, the parent company, is known in the semiconductor industry and also does aerospace work. It already operates two factories in Taiwan.

General Manager Darren Chung said Arizona sits where the two industries meet, and that Glendale puts the company within driving distance of its aerospace and semiconductor customers.

"Arizona is the intersection between semiconductor and aerospace," Chung said. "In Glendale, we have a perfect spot that we can drive to all of our aerospace customers and our semiconductor customers."

Chung also pointed to the climate. Precision manufacturing depends on steady temperatures and very low humidity, and he said Arizona's many sunny days help keep conditions constant.

Hiring

The company hopes to hire 30 to 35 people over the next two years. It is looking for high-skilled technicians, CNC machinists, machine operators and electricians, as well as people with a logic or inspection background for quality control.

All of the work will be hands-on manufacturing at the Glendale site, Chung said, not service work. Employees from Taiwan will come to Glendale to help get the plant started and train local hires.

Jobs are posted on LinkedIn and Indeed. Chung said people with a manufacturing background can also visit the Glendale shop in person.

Training the workforce

Glendale Vice Mayor Ray Malnar said the machines are assembled in Taiwan and shipped to the U.S., so they may differ from equipment commonly used here. He said that makes cooperation with local schools important, pointing to West-MEC and the community college system, which offer fast certificate programs.

"That training is going to be absolutely incredible for the workforce development within the entire region," Malnar said.

A flagship for the region

Malnar called Gudeng a flagship business that could attract others to Arizona.

"There's going to be many other businesses that they are associated with that will be coming to Arizona," he said. "So it's going to be a real boom for Arizona."

Chung said both the aerospace and semiconductor industries are in what he called a "super cycle," driven by demand for air travel and newer chips. He said the Airbus A350 he flew to the U.S. on has components made in Taiwan, and that the company's goal is to build such parts in the United States.

"Our target is safety first," Chung said.

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