TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Heritage Center will remain closed years longer than originally anticipated after a repair project uncovered additional issues inside the roughly 30-year-old museum.

What began as a year-long project to modernize the center's aging fire-suppression system has expanded to include work on its HVAC and climate-control systems, as well as issues related to settling in the building. David Breeckner, executive director of the Arizona Historical Society, said the closure is the museum's first major shutdown since it opened in 1994.

"If you're going to shut down once, shut down long enough to get it done right," Breeckner said.

Breeckner said the full scope of the project began coming into focus late this summer and early fall. As summer temperatures declined and humidity spiked, staff began noticing deficiencies in the center's HVAC system that required an immediate response. As they investigated, they also noticed issues with the building's flooring.

"It's sort of a matter of discovery," Breeckner said. "One thing leading to the other,"

Maintaining proper temperature and humidity is important for preserving the artifacts, archives and other historical materials stored at the museum. Breeckner said portable dehumidifiers are currently being used to supplement the building's HVAC system. He said the society is acting now to prevent the issues from becoming more serious.

The Arizona Historical Society is now targeting 2029 to reopen the museum. Breeckner said he is confident in that timeline based on what is currently known, although additional problems could still be uncovered as crews continue working on the building.

The biggest variable could be money.

"As long as the funding works out to accommodate that work schedule ... we should be able to meet that window," Breeckner said. "The biggest challenge though is going to be ensuring that the money is there to accomplish each next step."

The society does not yet have a final price tag for the expanded project. Surveys still need to be completed to determine the full scope of the work, but Breeckner said the organization and its state partners are preparing for facility costs that could reach millions of dollars.

The current plan calls for determining and scoping the necessary work first, followed by the repairs and ultimately rebuilding and restoring the facility.

Closure opens door to new exhibits

The extended closure is also giving the Arizona Historical Society an opportunity to rethink what visitors will see when the Heritage Center eventually reopens.

Breeckner estimated that about one-third to one-half of the museum's exhibit space has already been moved to accommodate the work. Those exhibits will eventually need to be rebuilt.

That portion of the project presents a separate funding challenge. Breeckner said the exhibit rebuild is not currently being funded by the state. The Arizona Historical Society plans to seek funding through grants, members, donors and potentially sponsors and other charitable partners.

The society is also considering how the museum's space should be divided among exhibits, collection storage and events. Breeckner said those decisions will partly depend on what upcoming surveys determine can be done with the building.

He said the ultimate goal is to bring more of the center's collections out of storage and into public view.

"The goal here is to take those collections in the back -- the ones that are hidden, the hidden histories -- and better present them in the future moving forward," Breeckner said.

While the Arizona Heritage Center itself remains closed, its renovated auditorium is hosting some limited programming, including film screenings and monthly trivia nights. The Arizona Historical Society also continues to operate other museums and virtual programs around the state.