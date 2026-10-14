East Mesa neighbors call for a new traffic light after woman dies in canal crash

MESA, AZ — A 26-year-old woman died Sept. 25 after driving her car into a roadside canal on Signal Butte Road in east Mesa, prompting neighbors to call for improved traffic safety measures along the stretch of road.

Mesa Police and Fire departments worked for two hours to pull Brittany Kroldart's white SUV from the water. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office website indicates she died from a devastating chest injury. A handful of memorial items remain at the crash location.

Tyra and Jacob Kroldart miss Brittany's voice and spirit. Tyra, Brittany's mother, said she heard ambulances from a distance on Sept. 25 and had spoken to Brittany five minutes before the crash.

"I don't want to see anybody get hurt and die like my daughter did," Tyra Kroldart said.

Brittany's wrecked SUV is still in the family's driveway. They say it's because they can't afford junkyard fees.

"I haven't been into her room yet to clean it out, because I'm not ready to. I just miss her so much," Tyra said.

Jacob Kroldart says his sister was a night owl. The family says she had autism.

"I don't think I've ever cried as hard as I did when I found out, especially when we were standing right at the corner of the street over here, and we 100 percent found out it was my sister," Jacob said.

Neighbors say it's time for the danger to end. They're suggesting an additional traffic light to slow down the speed.

"People do. They come flying down the road," Cheryl Steele said.

Steele says she feels terrible about the Kroldart tragedy. She sees reckless drivers and drag racing there all the time.

"You always hate to have another stoplight to have to stop at, but certainly another stoplight at the entrance to the neighborhood here, as traffic has picked up with the increase in the population in this area," Steele said.

Homeowners also expressed concerns about whether safety features around the bridge are sufficient. Mesa Police are seeing a significant increase in deadly crashes. Neighbors don't want another on their street.

Mesa Police are waiting for the medical examiner's final report before speaking publicly about this crash. The police department asks Mesa citizens with traffic concerns to notify them by using this website.

The Kroldarts plan a memorial service for Brittany on Saturday, October 23rd. It's set for Papago Park in Phoenix at 3 p.m.

This GoFundMe account is active to help the family afford Brittany's final arrangements.

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