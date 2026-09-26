Woman's body found in submerged truck pulled from Mesa canal near Signal Butte Road

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating after a truck crashed into a roadside canal near Signal Butte Road and Dragoon Avenue this morning, killing the driver.

Rescue workers say they were hopeful to find a survivor in the canal. Instead, their focus turned to recovering a body and pulling the white Chevy truck from the water.

Family members identify the driver for ABC15 as Brittany Kroldart, whose loved ones make their home not far from the crash scene.

Investigators were on scene since 10:20 a.m. First responders found the truck at the bottom of 18 to 20 feet of water. It took around two hours to pull the white Chevy truck from the canal using a heavy-duty tow truck.

RELATED: One person found dead in vehicle after crashing into Mesa canal

Rescue crews remained hopeful they would find someone alive, perhaps inside an air pocket.

"We made every initial effort that was possible to identify any viable victims, any chance for an air pocket or something like that for the victims underwater. None were found," Captain Richard said.

Mesa police have taken over the investigation from the fire department.

Neighbors say high speeds on Signal Butte Road are common, and so are car wrecks.

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