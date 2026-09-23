Bullet hit her door: Mesa neighbor describes chaos of Tuesday's shooting that injured four

MESA, AZ — Four people were shot in a chaotic scene on a West Mesa street Tuesday, and Mesa Police have detained one person in connection with the incident.

The shooting occurred at west June and north Drew Streets. Mesa Police worked the scene for hours. Four people went to the hospital with gunshot injuries. Two have already been released.

A neighbor who witnessed the aftermath said she heard a barrage of gunfire before seeing victims in the street. She asked not to be identified by name or shown on camera for her safety.

"I don't know, but we heard a lot of gunshots," she said.

When her family looked outside, people were lying in the street.

"They were all shot. It was crazy," she said. "Yeah, it was scary."

Police have not confirmed whether the detained person remains in custody. Investigators do not yet know how the four victims knew each other or what led to the confrontation.

Mesa Police Detective Robert Katz said the case is being taken seriously.

"It's a very serious concern. It's a big investigation. It's ongoing. Anytime there's a shooting, or a victim, or multiple victims, yes, that's a serious matter," Katz said.

Mesa Police statistics show violent crime has been on the decline in recent years. The investigation remains ongoing.

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