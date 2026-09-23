3 men, 1 woman hospitalized following shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Four people were hospitalized and a person has been detained following a shooting in Mesa Tuesday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at around 6 p.m. near the area of West McKellips Road and North Center Street.

Three men and one woman were taken to local hospitals but it is unknown what the extent of their injuries are.

A person has been detained.

According to police, the shooting was an isolated incident but the public is asked to avoid the area while officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. we will continue to update this article with the latest information.