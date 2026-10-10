Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, and Tom Segura to headline first-ever Fastball Comedy Festival in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Bill Burr says he has never performed in Mesa before. That changes next weekend.

The first-ever Fastball Comedy Festival comes to Sloan Park on Oct. 17-18. Organizers say the event is expected to draw 15,000 fans per day.

The stage will be placed at second base on the baseball diamond, with chairs filling the infield. A secondary stage beyond the outfield will give local stand-up comics a chance to perform as well.

ABC15 spoke exclusively with Burr, one of three major headliners for the festival. On Saturday night, Burr and Tom Segura will headline. Multi-Grammy winner Dave Chappelle is set to close out the festival on Sunday evening.

Burr said performing in a stadium comes with some unexpected challenges.

"Moths. Insects. They like the lights when you're up there," Burr laughed.

The Boston native said he is looking forward to his first performance in Mesa.

"Arizona is one of the most gorgeous states, especially when the sun goes down."

Burr also said he likes Arizona enough that he would consider retiring here someday.

Two miles from Sloan Park, the Bridge Improv Theater is where Valley performers like Dan Thomson and Jess Klemm work to make audiences laugh every Friday and Saturday night.

Thomson said the local comedy scene is already active.

"We've got all types of comedy shows here," Thomson said.

Klemm said she hopes the festival inspires more people to seek out live entertainment.

"I hope people get excited about live events again that make them laugh and relax, get out of the house and be together."

Local tourism officials are also watching closely. Visit Mesa says nearly a quarter of visitors to events like this one come from more than 50 miles away.

Justin LaLone works for the Chicago Cubs, who operate Sloan Park. He said his staff got the idea for the Fastball Festival from a similar event held at Wrigley Field.

"Spring training is the bread and butter of what this venue does."

LaLone said the goal with the inaugural festival was to make a statement.

"We've got excellent, excellent talent."

"When you're launching a brand like this and an event, you want to go big. You want to have really important people that people really love."

As of Friday evening, tickets are still available for next weekend's festival in Mesa.