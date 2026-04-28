Another plane goes off runway at Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, officials say

MESA, AZ — An incident involving an aircraft is under investigation at Falcon Field Airport in Mesa.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the airport near Greenfield and McKellips roads.

Mesa Fire and Medical officials say a plane went off the runway, but no injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

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This is the latest of multiple recent incidents involving aircraft in the Valley and across Arizona.

A plane went off a runway at Falcon Field Airport less than two weeks ago.

Earlier this month, a plane was forced to land on a street in a busy area of Phoenix. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

Two people were taken to a hospital after a plane crash near Cave Creek Landfill.

Two people were killed in a fiery Marana plane crash, and another incident occurred in Fort Mohave involving a plane that crashed into a home.

Last month, a plane crashed into a neighborhood, hitting homes in Phoenix.