GILBERT, AZ — PHOENIX, AZ— A Valley woman is sharing her experience with lung cancer ahead of Thanksgiving, hoping to encourage others to advocate for their health.

Carolyn Nannenga, who said she quit smoking more than 45 years ago, was diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2025 after spending months searching for answers.

Her surgeon, Dr. Brett Broussard, said Nannenga experienced a cough and fatigue before her diagnosis.

“It’s very devastating, but what you do with that news is how you’re going to come out of that,” Nannenga said.

Smoking is a major risk factor for lung cancer, but exposure to radon and outdoor air pollution can also increase the risk, according to the American Cancer Society.

Broussard, a thoracic surgeon with Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center who treats patients across the Valley, including in Gilbert, said researchers continue to study environmental exposures, genetics and family history.

He said Nannenga’s cancer was detected at stage 1 and successfully treated with surgery. She did not need chemotherapy or radiation.

Broussard said early detection can improve survival and encouraged those who qualify for lung cancer screening to get screened.

Now cancer-free, Nannenga is encouraging others to listen to their bodies and seek medical attention when something feels wrong.

“I am now cancer free and I am so grateful to be alive, very grateful to be here,” Nannenga said.