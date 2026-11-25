GILBERT, AZ — A proposed performing arts center could bring additional performance space to Gilbert as members of the local arts community say finding available venues can be a challenge.

Plans for the Steele Performing Arts Center call for an 8,098-square-foot building at 636 N. Gilbert Road, near Juniper Avenue. The proposed facility would include a 120-seat theater, rehearsal and classroom space, a concession area and administrative offices.

Eric Sackett, CEO and co-owner of Inspire Entertainment in Gilbert, said finding available theaters for students to showcase their talents can be difficult, with booking waitlists at some local venues stretching to three years.

For dance instructors and students at Inspire Entertainment, the performing arts also provide opportunities to build confidence, develop friendships and express themselves.

“I love watching them grow not just in dancing but like as people and their confidence,” said Lexi Cooke, a dance instructor at Inspire Entertainment.

The town says the proposed center could become a cultural landmark, provide opportunities for local talent and potentially benefit surrounding businesses through increased foot traffic.

During a Nov. 18 Redevelopment Commission study session, some commissioners raised concerns about parking.

Town staff said the proposal includes 36 parking spaces, three more than required.

The project remains in the design review stage and is expected to go before the Gilbert Planning Commission on Dec. 2 for consideration.