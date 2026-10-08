Gilbert works to add affordable housing as families face rising costs

GILBERT, AZ — The Town of Gilbert is working to expand affordable housing after falling short of its goal to add one affordable housing unit during the last fiscal year.

According to the town’s annual housing report, no new units were produced during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Town officials said no organizations applied for the federal funding available at the time.

Now, Gilbert is working with ARM of Save the Family to purchase and rehabilitate two additional homes using $621,053 in available federal HOME funding.

The town’s 15-year partnership with the nonprofit currently provides 24 affordable rental homes housing 89 residents. The two planned additions would bring that total to 26 homes.

For Gilbert resident Jennifer Swan, a single mother of two, affordable housing has provided stability after she previously struggled to find a stable place to live.

Swan said she moved between rooms while struggling to balance work, child care and housing costs. During the pandemic, she reduced her work hours to care for her children as her rent increased.

An affordable rental home through ARM eventually became available.

“Having stable housing is like the biggest help,” Swan said. “You don’t have to worry about where you’re gonna sleep, you know, and where you’re gonna raise your kids.”

Allisia Fiorini, chief housing development officer for ARM of Save the Family, said rising living expenses continue to make housing difficult for working families.

“Affordable housing is a huge challenge throughout the Valley, and Gilbert is not immune to this challenge,” Fiorini said.

ARM purchases, rehabilitates and manages homes that are rented to qualifying families at affordable rates.

Gilbert officials say housing stability remains a major community need.

For Swan, having a stable home has made a lasting difference.

“I’m so grateful for this,” she said. “I mean, I don’t know how I would’ve done it without this help.”