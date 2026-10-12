Gilbert company finds success through second-chance hiring

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert-based window and door manufacturer is experiencing rapid growth while giving people with criminal records a second chance at employment.

Awake Window & Door Co. has grown from less than $100,000 in annual revenue in 2021 to more than $33 million in 2025, earning a spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list.

The company has about 110 employees, roughly 60% of whom have been involved in the criminal justice system.

Dakota Bright is one of them.

Bright spent more than four years in prison before joining Awake in 2023. He started working in the company’s receiving department and has since moved into a position as an AutoCAD designer.

His experience reflects the company’s approach to hiring people who may face barriers to employment because of their past.

Awake CEO Scott Gates and Chief People Officer Maria Gates say second-chance hiring is central to the company’s business model. They emphasize that employees are expected to meet the same workplace standards while receiving opportunities to succeed.

The company is now expanding by another 20,000 square feet as it continues to grow.

For Bright, the opportunity has meant more than finding a job. It has given him a chance to build a career and move forward with his life.