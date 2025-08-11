From prison to purpose: How a Gilbert company is changing lives

GILBERT, AZ — In a Gilbert warehouse, second chances aren’t just handed out — they’re built from the ground up.

Awake Window & Door Co. has found a way to turn stigma into strength, hiring formerly incarcerated individuals who are ready for a fresh start.

More than half of their workforce has done time, yet together they’ve helped this mission-driven manufacturer thrive.

From the shop floor to the corner office, their story is proof that when you open the right door, opportunity awaits.

