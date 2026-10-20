Arizona election security in focus after separate incidents in Valley

GILBERT, AZ — Two separate incidents are drawing attention to election security as early voting continues across Arizona ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that three ballot printers at Chandler-Gilbert Community College appeared to have their paper tray settings changed.

Investigators say they have found no evidence of ballot tampering, foul play or a crime at this time.

The changes did not affect ballot printing or early voting.

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office initially reported the incident after an election inspector noticed the printer trays appeared to have been opened overnight. The office said the printers were replaced and sent for forensic examination.

The investigation remains ongoing.

In a separate incident Thursday, suspicious white powder sent to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office prompted an evacuation at the state Capitol.

Authorities later determined the substance was not hazardous. No injuries were reported.

“Our brave election workers are still at their posts. Our elections will proceed,” Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Friday.

There is no established connection between the two incidents.

Bill Gates, executive director of Arizona State University’s Mechanics of Democracy Laboratory, said election security involves protecting ballots, election workers and voting infrastructure.

“What they should know is that the vote centers set up around Maricopa County are safe,” Gates said.

Voters at Chandler-Gilbert Community College emphasized the importance of participating in the election.

“Vote, vote, and I don’t care how you vote, but vote,” voter Barbara Kehl said.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation into the printer incident remains active, with no evidence of election tampering found so far.