Executive Tower evacuated after threat involving white powder

PHOENIX — The Executive Tower at the Arizona State Capitol was evacuated Thursday after a targeted threat.

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Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Department of State received an envelope with white powder that was opened by staff.

Officials say the office called law enforcement and hazmat response, isolated the material and people who were exposed, evacuated all other employees and shut off floor access.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes issued the following statement:

This is a sobering moment that highlights the reality of election administration in this country today. I am thankful for my staff that acted quickly and are taking the lead from law-enforcement and hazmat experts on a response to ensure the safety of my entire staff and our customers.







We will not be scared out of doing our jobs on behalf of the voters of Arizona. As the election closes in, we know that threats will continue and we are on high alert to protect everyone on our team that is working overtime to serve Arizona



Police say there are no reported injuries at this time.

This remains an active investigation.

AZDPS, including its Hazardous Materials Response Team, and the FBI are responding to the incident.