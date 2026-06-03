One year after Officer Gabriel Facio's death, Apache Junction police say his memory makes them stronger

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — One year ago, Apache Junction police pulled over a man near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road following a 911 call about a man waving a handgun.

The stop began after a caller reported seeing the driver, Roger Nunez, flashing a gun from a Tesla.

"He's in a Tesla flashing his gun," the 911 caller said. "He's flashing it while my son's in the damn car."

During the stop, an officer asked Nunez if he had any weapons. Nunez said no. When asked to step out of the car, body camera video shows Nunez grabbing a handgun. Officers attempted to use less-lethal measures, including pepperballs, while ordering Nunez to drop the weapon and comply with their commands.

Nunez then fired at officers. Apache Junction Officer Gabriel Facio was shot in the face.

"He told me what had happened, that Officer Facio had been hit by gunfire in the face and it wasn't looking good,” AJPD Chief Michael Pooley recalled getting the news this time last year.

Facio, a husband and father, was taken to a hospital, where he died six days later. In his final moments, his family gathered around him. Pooley was in the room.

"His son said, 'Grandpa, we gotta let him go.' Gabriel's mom and his dad both leaned over, and they kissed him, hugged him, and they said, 'Son, you can go back to your creator, to your, to God,'" Pooley told ABC15.

The year since has been difficult for the department and the Facio family. Their hero has been honored at several different events.

"I knew we weren't going to let them be alone. We knew that we were going to be there to support them," Pooley said.

Last month, Chief Pooley and Facio's family traveled to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the nation's capital.

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"When I was in DC, there's no doubt I saw him there — through his kids, through his wife, his mom and dad, even in our officers and our staff were there. Part of him is in each of us," Pooley said. "It changes you, but it makes you become stronger. It makes you become a better person."

Pooley said there have been tough days, with Facio’s memory still present as the Apache Junction Police Department continues to serve the community.

"That's exactly what Gabriel would want us to do. Absolutely," Pooley said.

Nunez was also shot by officers and taken to a hospital. He was later booked into Pinal County Jail on charges including one count of first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, and two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon. Investigators found the actions of the officers were warranted and do not warrant criminal prosecution. Nunez is scheduled for trial in 2028. Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller said his office will seek the death penalty.

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