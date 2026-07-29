WATCH: FAA delays flight-path changes at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — The FAA is delaying plans for new flight paths around Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

They said the delay is due to the number of public comments they received.

The agency says the proposed changes are part of a modernization effort that could improve safety and flight-route efficiency, but residents of Phoenix’s historic neighborhoods remember the noise created by a controversial flight-path change in 2014.

Watch the video player above to see what the FAA is proposing and why neighbors are paying close attention.