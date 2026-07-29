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WATCH: FAA delays flight-path changes at Sky Harbor

The FAA says new satellite-based procedures could improve safety and efficiency at Sky Harbor, but historic neighborhoods remember the impact of a controversial 2014 route change
Proposed changes to the flight paths into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have been grounded for now after a flood of public feedback from residents living near the airport.
Changes to Sky Harbor flight paths grounded after flood of public feedback
Flight departing Sky Harbor
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PHOENIX — The FAA is delaying plans for new flight paths around Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

They said the delay is due to the number of public comments they received.

The agency says the proposed changes are part of a modernization effort that could improve safety and flight-route efficiency, but residents of Phoenix’s historic neighborhoods remember the noise created by a controversial flight-path change in 2014.

Watch the video player above to see what the FAA is proposing and why neighbors are paying close attention.

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