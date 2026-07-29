Pedestrian struck by SUV near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. when a pedestrian was crossing mid-block and was struck by a blue SUV.

The pedestrian, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Video from the scene showed debris and a piece of furniture in the roadway, along with a large police presence blocking traffic.

The intersection of 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street was shut down for several hours.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO (Spanish).